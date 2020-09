The stands at Gus Anderson Field will be more full for the final home game of the season.

Millcreek School Board made the decision to increase outdoor socially distant seating capacity to 42.7%.

This would allow roughly 200 people to attend the game.

The increase does not include the number of players, cheerleaders or band members.

The board also voted to increase indoor socially distant seating capacity to 42.7% as well.