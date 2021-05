It’s seeming more likely that Millcreek residents will see a tax increase for the next school year.

Millcreek School Board members discussed a proposed final budget for 2021-2022 during tonight’s meeting.

The district is facing a deficit of more than $99,000 which they plan to cover with the general fund balance.

The proposed budget also includes a 1.8% real estate tax increase.

School board members must vote on a final budget in the coming weeks.