Millcreek School Board offering settlement to end dispute with principal

The Millcreek School Board is offering a settlement to end a dispute with an Elementary School Principal, but the details of the case are not being revealed.

In a special noon hour school board meeting, the members of the board called an executive session to discuss the proposal. The board then returned and voted publicly to offer a settlement to Grandview Elementary School Principal Marcie Morgan.

Board members would not comment on what led to the offer or how much is involved. Attempts to reach Principal Morgan were not returned. She would have to agree to the settlement to end the dispute.