Millcreek School Board passes a budget that includes a 2.8 percent property tax increase

It’s a 2.8 percent property tax increase that the Millcreek School District thinks is crucial in shaping student’s futures. “Hopefully people understand that’s the school funding system we have to operate,” said Superintendent William Hall.

The increase will cost an extra 40 dollars for every 100,000 a property is worth. Hall said the extra money will be going into programs that will help keep students safe. The District is saying work is needed in some buildings because they are becoming obsolete and that they have to keep themselves fiscally solvent.

“The cost of doing business as a school district goes up every year,” said Hall. They will use $400,000 from their fund balance to balance the remaining part of the budget. The budget was passed at the meeting. The district had been working on it since December. Below is the link to the final budget.