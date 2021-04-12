Millcreek School Board shown proposed spending plan for 2021 school year and approves in-person graduation for seniors

The Millcreek School District’s next budget could cost tax payers more money.

Tonight the school board was shown a proposed spending plan for the 2021 school year.

It totals to more than 104 point million dollars with a $108,000 deficit.

A 1.8% tax increase would be used to cover that shortfall. The board is expected to approve a new budget on May 24th.

In other business, the board also approved in-person graduation for high school seniors.

In-person graduation will take plan on Monday June 7th at Erie Insurance Arena in three different sessions.