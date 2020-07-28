Millcreek School Board tables reopening plan

Parents and students in one of the area’s largest school districts will have to keep waiting for a back to school plan.

The Millcreek School District “Return to School Task Force” presented instructional options at a school board meeting on July 27th.

Those options included an A/B hybrid option, a half day option, a synchronous learning option and the option of the MTSD Cyber Academy.

School board members also discussed sending as survey to parents in order to get their feedback.

The board ultimately decided to meet again next Wednesday after hearing the options.

