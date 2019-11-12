Millcreek School Board to make decision on taxes at next school board meeting

The Millcreek School Board is taking the first step towards letting property owners know whether to expect a tax hike.

During a committee meeting last night, the boards agenda included what’s called an “Act One Referendum.”

Every November, the board must decide whether they expect to raise taxes by the state allowed of 3.1 percent.

They can also come under that number or get state permission to go over it in 2020.

The Millcreek School Board is expected to make a decision during their regular board meeting later this month.