Millcreek School Board votes against contributing to Erie County Technical School renovation project, unless cost changes

Millcreek Township School Board Officials voted “no” to the Technical School Renovation project. This comes after announcing their contribution to the project has gone up by more than $2 million.

It was a split vote of 5 against and 4 for the project. The reason is due to the increase of cost and the fact the formula has not changed.

Many districts in the area are contributing to the renovation of the Erie County Technical School. However, back in February, Millcreek Schools were to pay $9 million, which was more than any other district.

Now it’s up to $12.1 million.

Millcreek School Board members want to change the formula for determining how much money they will give based on the Erie County Technical School’s attendance.

“We’re in favor of that and we’re committed to that project. It’s just the funding for it, there’s some difference of opinions,” said Gary Winschel, President, Millcreek School Board.

Winschel did say that if the formula does change and the cost is lowered, then the board might go through with the project.

There is still two weeks left for districts to decide and place their bids.

