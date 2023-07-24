The Millcreek Township School District has agreed to a $250,000 settlement to one of the top administrators in Dr. Ian Robert’s administration.

First reported by the Erie Times-News, the Millcreek School Board voted on the approval of the settlement agreement at its public meeting on June 26 — just four days before Roberts’ last day as the superintendent — that ended with a $250,000 settlement being awarded to Melody Ellington.

Ellington previously worked as the district’s director of human resources from July 2021 to September 2022.

According to the Erie Times-News, the settlement states Ellington “threatened litigation under state and federal law.” The settlement also reportedly contains confidentiality clauses.