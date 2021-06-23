Millcreek School District continues renovations on area schools this summer

While the students are on summer break, construction crews are at work inside several Millcreek Township schools.

District-wide renovations started last summer at Grandview Elementary School and the Millcreek Education Center.

This year, Ridgefield Elementary, Chestnut Hill Elementary, Belle Valley Elementary and West Lake Middle School are being renovated.

The total projected cost is $100 million to update all the schools in the Millcreek School District.

“We’re touching every building, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, ventilation. So it’s gonna be a lot better learning environment for when our kids come back this fall, hopefully. It’s just gonna be lighting and a lot more efficiency across the board,” said Gary Winschel, MTSD School Board President.

The district’s CFO tells us the improvements will greatly increase energy efficiency in the buildings, leading to savings for the district.

Visit mtsd.org/community/long-term-facilities-plan/summer-2021-school-renovations-update for a full look at planned summer 2021 renovations.

