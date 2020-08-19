Millcreek School District custodians approve new union contract

Custodians in the Millcreek School District at long last have a new union contract.

The 45 MIllcreek custodians have voted to accept a tentative agreement with the Millcreek School Board.

It gives the workers a retroactive 1.5% increase, and 2% in the second and third years.

It took four years to reach the deal. At one point, the school board threatened to outsource the janitorial work.

The union says the agreement will help custodians focus on making schools as safe, and prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19 and taking it home to their families.