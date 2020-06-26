Millcreek School District holds meet and greet for final superintendent candidate

The final candidate for consideration of Millcreek School District superintendent makes his case for the job.

Dr. Chris Marzcak shared his vision for Millcreek School District via Zoom during a virtual meet and greet.

Marzcak started his career in education as a teacher before becoming a principal then a superintendent of schools. He says that Millcreek School District does well in academics and wants to continue to maintain that status.

“Academics is a strong, strong, reason why many of you are living in this district and many of you are putting your kids in the school system and we need to continue to maintain that strong academic focus.” Dr. Marzcak said.

Deliberations for a final decision are expected to begin later today.