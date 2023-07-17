Monday night, the Millcreek School District introduced its new superintendent.

Dr. John Cavanagh has been selected for the position following the resignation of Dr. Ian Roberts.

Cavanagh has been with the district since 1999. He served as a teacher, administrator and worked in the central office.

He thinks this familiarity with Millcreek will help him guide the district along the right path.

“I was excited to have the opportunity to facilitate change from a higher level. We have so many outstanding families, so many wonderful students, and we have some great teachers throughout the district that I want to be in front of and help to move us where they think we need to go,” said Dr. John Cavanagh, superintendent of the Millcreek School District.

The school board unanimously voted in favor of Cavanagh’s appointment.