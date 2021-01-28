Millcreek School District officials discussing impact on enrollment for next year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Staff members in the Millcreek School District are working to figure out what impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on enrollment next year.

It started when enrollment numbers for this year dropped among kindergarten students. School administrators believe that was due to some parents holding kids out of the school buildings until the COVID-19 numbers improved.

The district was already seeing enrollment slowly growing, which could lead to a surge next fall if there is a rush of families who held their kids out this year.

Staff members are working on an estimate that they will give to school board members in the near future.