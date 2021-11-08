Millcreek School District reacts to Governor Wolf’s announcement to lift mask mandate in January

Students might have the chance to go to school without having to wear face masks.

This news comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced the lifting of the state mask mandate on January 17th.

We attended the Millcreek School Board meeting for more information.

Starting on January 17th, school district officials across the state will make the call to either lift the mask mandate, or make other guidelines.

For Erie and Millcreek superintendents, they said that there still needs to be more information from the Department of Health before any decision can be made.

Masks might be coming off soon for students in grades K-12 across the state of Pennsylvania.

This possibility comes after Governor Tom Wolf made an announcement on November 8th that the state mask mandate will expire in January. After that the governor is handing off any future mitigation decisions to school officials on January 17th.

“While we acknowledge that we are looking forward to a time in the near future that we can see the smiles on the faces of our students, our teachers, and our staff, we are going to follow our current health and safety plan and look for additional guidance for the Erie County Department of Health and county executive,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent at Millcreek School District.

According to Governor Wolf he stated that we are now in a different place than we were in September and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.

One Millcreek parent made the decision to homeschool his kids after Governor Wolf made the mask mandate in September.

This parent wanted to keep his identity private and said that if the mask mandate is lifted in Millcreek then he might reconsider putting his kid back in school.

“There was no need for them to begin with and once this resolution goes through I hope all school board follow it and stick to it,” said the Parent.

Dr. Roberts said that with this new announcement he is excited to see what the future holds for the district.

“The governor’s announcement today it is really encouraging and inspiring. We are looking forward to see where we go from here,” said Dr. Roberts.

According to Governor Wolf, the mask mandate is still in place for those in early learning programs and child care providers.

Governor Wolf also said that with the pediatric vaccine he is encouraging families to get the vaccine.

