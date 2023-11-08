Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a $50,000 Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant award to the Millcreek Township School District to expand its McDowell Manufacturing program.

McDowell Manufacturing, a student-run enterprise that manufactures parts and delivers services to local manufacturers, would be expanded to include a summer program. The summer camp would provide students with hands-on experience in manufacturing processes, with a focus on quality control.

The camp would also provide career exploration opportunities, including tours of local manufacturing facilities, presentations from industry professionals, and opportunities for students to network with potential employers.

McDowell Manufacturing plans on using a portion of the grant money to upgrade their equipment.

The MTTC Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking employment in the manufacturing field. They also aim to engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and advance capacity for local and regional manufacturers.

“When career development courses are offered in high school, students have a head start on the road to success and are better prepared to enter the workforce,” said Secretary Siger. “The experiences students have through Millcreek Township School District’s program directly align with Governor Shapiro’s goal of developing a pipeline of workers to advanced tech manufacturing jobs by inspiring and engaging our young people.”

For more information on the MTTC program, you can visit their website.