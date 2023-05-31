The Millcreek School District is preparing to roll out a new safety program designed to help keep students safe while riding the bus to and from school.

The district has teamed up with Virginia-based company BusPatrol to outfit their buses with cameras that will record traffic as they stop to pick up or drop off students.

Each time a school bus stops and extends its “stop” arm and has its flashing lights on, four to six A.I. cameras are activated.

The Millcreek School Board recently voted to enter an agreement with BusPatrol and the Millcreek Township Police Department after numerous bus drivers complained that seven to 10 times a day, drivers illegally pass buses that are picking up and dropping off students.

“It’s a serious safety problem because obviously students are loading and unloading from the bus. Sometimes they have to cross the road, and even if they don’t, we want to make sure that all cars are stopped in all directions so that our students can safely get on and off the bus,” said Trevor Murnock, assistant superintendent of Millcreek School District.

Any vehicles violating the stop zone will automatically be recorded, which will then be forwarded to the Millcreek Police Department for review and possible citations.