Millcreek School District sees an increase of interest from the public wanting substitute positions

There is an increase of interest for the public wanting substitute positions at the Millcreek School District.

This comes after district officials released their advertisements just a week ago.

According to the spokesperson for the district there is an increase of interest from the community for all positions and not just for substitute teachers.

The school district is hiring bus drivers, teacher aides, and more.

The spokesperson said that this is part of a national sub shortage which they are also dealing with and making do for now.

The school district is speeding up the process with the integrated marketing campaign they released recently with a television commercial, billboards, and magazine articles.

The spokesperson for the district said that even though it is too soon, the efforts have already helped increase viewer engagement on the website. They are also hearing of more interest as they talk with people.

According to Gary Winschel, the President of Millcreek School Board, all of the efforts have helped increase interest in the public.

Winschel hopes the positions will start getting filled soon.

“It’s kind of early to see, but basically it’s an appeal to the public you know to let them know they are looking for good people to join our team to assist us and it’s a great district to work for and we are just trying to find different avenues to attract people,” said Gary Winschel, President of Millcreek School Board.

So far those different avenues that Winschel was discussing have been working so far as they can tell. They hope that people will start applying to positions soon.

