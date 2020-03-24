Millcreek School District to extend school closure

Millcreek School Board continues to take steps to ensure students safety.

The majority of the school board members came together through a phone conference in efforts to social distance.

School board members will also be updated on the extension of school closures in Millcreek Township.

This coming after Governor Wolf’s order for the extension of school closures until early April.

Millcreek Township Schools will remain closed through April 7th unless further notified by Governor Wolf.

As we look to see that age is really dropping for people being infected by the virus, I think that it’s absolutely critical we continue to keep our students in their homes and safe with their families to try to contain the spread of the virus,” said Darcie Mosely from Millcreek Township Schools.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved the prohibition policy for tobacco and vaping products on school grounds.