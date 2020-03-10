Millcreek School District update district’s budget for next year

Millcreek School District plans to fix a seven figure budget shortfall while going ahead with building improvements.

Tonight school board members were updated on the district’s budget for next year.

According to the Director and Finance and Operations, there’s a $1.5 million deficit, but they plan to use $1.4 million from the current fund balance to close that gap.

Meanwhile, renovations at Grandview Elementary and the Millcreek Education Center were also discussed. They’re being called “absolutely critical.”

“You need air conditioning and heating as one of the major elements that we are doing in the renovation. Therefore kids need heat, kids need air conditioning in order to come to school and be comfortable and learn,” said Aaron O’Toole, Director of Finances and Operations.

The school board is expected to approve the final budget in May.