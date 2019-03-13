Millcreek School District will have to borrow money to help pay their share of vo-tech renovations

The Erie County Technical School budget was the focus of last night’s Millcreek School Board meeting.

The Millcreek School District will have to pay 36% of the cost for Vo-Tech renovations. Superintendent Bill Hall says the district will most likely have to borrow money to cover the cost.

Representatives from different school districts will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the Vo-Tech Budget and renovations.

Back on February 28th, Hall released a statement telling us they would not be able to afford their share of the cost: