Millcreek Schools returning to in-person learning this week

After a special school board meeting Sunday, Millcreek Schools will be returning to in-person learning this week.

Superintendent Ian Roberts had recommended they delay the opening until January 18. School board members could not come to an agreement, so they are reverting back to the original plan of staying virtual until today – Jan. 4.

According to the MTSD coordinator of school communications, high schoolers will return to a two day in-person “split schedule.”

Kindergarten through eighth graders will return to school four days a week, Tuesday through Friday.