(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Dec. 12, a 16-year-old Millcreek student was severely injured when she was stuck by a vehicle on Zuck Road.

According to the Millcreek Police Department, the girl was crossing in the 5000 block of Zuck Road when she was struck at about 7 a.m.

In a statement on Dec. 15, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said the district is reviewing its bus stops and rerouting where possible to ensure students are picked up on the side of the street where they live.

“Most of these stops have been in place for years, and although we will not be able to pick up 100% of our students on the side of the street where they reside, we are prioritizing several known busy streets to put these changes into effect as soon as possible,” Roberts wrote in the statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roberts said he has “spent the past couple of days personally driving some of the busiest streets in Millcreek Township where our students are picked up.”

“I believe now more than ever that these changes are necessary and a community effort is needed to remind motor vehicle operators that our students are traveling these roadways,” Roberts said. “The safety and wellbeing of our students will always be our first priority, and this

heartbreaking accident remains under review.”