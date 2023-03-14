(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township General Authority will host a pair of open house meetings on March 21 for public input on any and all issues, however the focus is likely to be on the purchase of West 8th Street properties.

The public meetings will be at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 3608 W. 26th St.

The Millcreek General Authority is planning to buy and demolish five properties on West 8th Street. The plan has drawn the public’s attention.

The upcoming meetings were announced during the Millcreek Supervisors meeting on March 14.