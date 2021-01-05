Millcreek students return to in-person learning

The school bells are ringing for Millcreek students today.

After a special school board meeting Sunday, Millcreek students are returning to in-person learning this week.

School board members could not come to an agreement, so they are reverting back to the original plan of returning to “mixed” classes.

Superintendent Ian Roberts had recommended they delay the opening until January 18.

According to the school districts coordinator of school communications, high schoolers will return to a two-day, in-person “split schedule.”

Kindergarten through eighth graders will return to four days a week, Tuesday through Friday.