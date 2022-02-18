Millcreek Superintendent issues statement after receiving hunting citation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District has issued a statement after his experience at a PA State Gamelands was posted on social media.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts sent a letter to Millcreek families Thursday explaining the situation where he was cited for having a loaded weapon in a vehicle.

In the letter, he explains he set the gun in his vehicle as an officer was approaching him and was issued a citation for that. The incident happened back in December, but was brought into attention on social media this week.

Read the full letter below:

“We see the news stories, we read the social media posts, but rarely do those stories impact many of us in a personal way. It has come to my attention that a recent experience I had at a PA State Gamelands has been shared on social media. This posting may have brought into question my judgment or even my decision-making. As always, I take full responsibility as the leader of this district to address this with our staff and families, and clear up any misconceptions that may be related to what you may have read or heard.

Let me start by stating, I do not know the true intent of the officer who chose to randomly stop me while I was on my way out of the woods heading to my vehicle during a recent day of hunting last December. I do not know why he chose to stop me specifically, nor do I know if any other men or women that day were approached and questioned. What I do know is that I am legally licensed to hunt in Pennsylvania and I am a licensed firearm owner and legally licensed to carry a hunting rifle. I am a trained Commissioned Military Officer with a wealth of experience in firearms training and safety. I am also aware that while on state game lands and anywhere, in fact, a loaded weapon in a vehicle is not permitted. This is why I did not enter my vehicle with a loaded weapon. I recognize that as a part of the social media attempts to distract from the work at hand and who I am as a leader, you may have recently heard or seen legal documents that state I was cited for just that. Please allow me the opportunity to clarify that day’s events. I am grateful that you have taken time to read this and listen to the events that occurred from the actual person who was present that day (me); and not from a social media source who has no knowledge of the events, but instead chose to make assumptions based on a document that was sought through online searches.

Again, I ask, please do not judge a book by its cover. All too often that is done in ways that become harmful. Case in point, although I may not appear to be the “type of man” who would enjoy deer season in Pennsylvania, in fact, I am and have been hunting for more than 20 years. It was one of the many reasons I was excited about the opportunity to serve Millcreek, as its location and culture embrace the outdoors and everything that comes with it. While I was hunting a few months ago, which did not result in a prize-winning buck I will add – or any buck for that matter (no venison in my freezer this year), I walked out of the State Game Lands and was approaching my vehicle where I would typically unload my weapon, place it in a lockbox, enter my vehicle, and leave for the day. However, on this day, I was approached by a State Game Warden who began asking me questions regarding my knowledge of other individuals at the gun range nearby and their activities. As I stated earlier, we see the stories, we read the social media posts. To ensure the Warden, who arrived at my vehicle at the same time as I, did not feel unsafe or threatened in any way during this conversation, I momentarily placed my hunting rifle in the backseat of my parked vehicle, door open, and in clear view by the Warden, and continued the conversation. After answering the Officer’s questions as requested, to my disbelief, I was then cited for having a loaded weapon in my vehicle. I reminded the Officer, and he acknowledged that we both arrived at my vehicle at the same time. Could I have approached this situation differently? Probably. I remain confident in my decision not to unload a rifle in the presence of a law enforcement officer who was responding to “a call for automatic rifle fire at the nearby gun range. However, let me be clear, my intent was never to enter my own vehicle with that weapon loaded nor was my intent to leave a loaded weapon in my vehicle. My intent was to ensure the Officer with whom I was speaking with felt safe during our conversation and interaction.

Despite the narrative that is attempting to be told, I was not arrested. I received a hunting-related citation, a summary offense, for which I paid a fine. I then plead guilty so that I could avoid the unnecessary time away from my responsibilities to MTSD, to you, your families, and your students. I felt it was necessary for me to share with you the full details of that day’s events for a few reasons. One, I am not and will not hide from who I am, my experiences, or my intentions. Two, my commitment is to the families and students in Millcreek Township and our school district. You deserve to know the facts of a matter, not the distracting narrative being told by a select group. And lastly, as a lesson in empathy. I continue to empathize with anyone who has ever been made to feel that they may be judged or treated differently based on their differences or appearance. Wish me better luck next deer season and I am looking for any hunting partners to help me get a buck:).”

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts