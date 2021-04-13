Millcreek Supervisors approve $120K Scott Park improvement project

Scott Park will be getting a major improvement.

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors voted to approve a $120,000 Improvement Project At Scott Park.

Supervisors awarded a $98,000 contract to Lindy Paving for the construction of new pedestrian walkways throughout the park, as well as, new ADA compliant spectator areas along the baseball fields within the park.



The project is primarily funded by a $77,000 Grant from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The project will also include $20,000 for new bleachers and park benches once the walkways and bleacher pads are completed.

“One of the goals of the Embrace Millcreek Plan is to improve recreational access throughout the

Township and another is to enhance community assets near Presque Isle. This project at Scott Park helps to advance both of those goals, while offsetting our local costs thanks to our team securing a $77,000 State Grant.” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors.

The project is expected to be completed late this summer.