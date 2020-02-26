Millcreek Supervisors approve agreement to help reduce flooding on West 28th Street

Millcreek supervisors have approved an agreement to help reduce flooding on West 28th Street.

After investigating a number of options to reduce flooding, supervisors decided to contract with GPI to create a basin.

This comes after several floods that have damaged residents’ properties.

Engineering consultants look to work with township supervisors to create a design that would best suit the township.

Millcreek supervisors say they look to alleviate the issue and start construction in 2021.

“This has been an ongoing issue, especially for that neighborhood. We’ve emailed neighbors several times, we looked at other alternatives to help alleviate those flooding issues especially on roadways,” said John Morgan, Supervisor of Millcreek Township.

During the meeting, supervisors also agreed on zoning for the regional airport to help expand the property at the corner of West 12th and Asbury.