Millcreek Supervisors approve development on residential buildings on Wilkins Road

It is a yes again for the continuation of the residential development on a property on Wilkins Road near the Erie Airport.

Millcreek Township Supervisors made that decision at the meeting held on September 28th.

Neighbors who attended this meeting were not happy.

The FAA sent out a letter to Erie Airport officials on July 29th giving neighbors hope that there may be a chance that it will put a stop to the development, but that was not the case at this meeting.

The Millcreek Supervisors voted yes to the developing residential buildings on the more than 20 acre property on Wilkins Road and south of West Lake Road near the Erie Airport. This decision however did not come without a fight from neighbors.

On July 29th, the FAA sent out a letter to the Erie International Airport officials stating that the property must not be used for residential purposes. The developers said that the FAA is not following their own guidelines.

“We marketed the property as residential. We entered into a sales agreement that was residential. The FAA was behind that initial residential listing and now they did an around about face,” said Guy Euliano, Developer of NLA Real Estate Holdings.

The supervisors said that there is nothing stopping them from taking a vote on the project.

“We have nothing to do with this procedure. We have no indication from the FAA or the ERA of these concerns that you are alleging,” said John Morgan, Chairman of Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors.

After receiving what the developer said is conflicting information from the FAA regulations, he believes this might need to be sorted out legally.

“The FAA decided to back out and make an about face and we believe this will end up in a court room trying to resolve itself,” said Euliano.

Now that supervisors voted yes for the project one resident shared her concerns.

“Disappointed we live behind the property. We have been following this very closely and especially that the FAA has opposed the sale of the property,” said Chris Edmoston, Millcreek Resident.

Residents are hoping the Airport Authority will speak out about the FAA letter they received on July 29th in hopes this will stop the development on the land.

Note: NLA Real Estate Holdings not LA.