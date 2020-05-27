1  of  3
Millcreek supervisors approve land development plan for airport hangar

Local News
Development plans are underway at the Erie Municipal Airport tract.

During the Millcreek supervisors meeting, members approved the land development plan for the airport hangar.

a 12,000 square foot hangar will be built with storm water facilities and parking spaces.

The hangar will be located at the south east corner of Asbury Road and West 12th Street and will store aircrafts inside.

“I think any expansion there on the airport property is a positive sign. You have individuals willing to invest in the area like that. I think it’s great,” said Dan Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

During the supervisors meeting, members also made a proposal to improve 12 miles of paving throughout the township.

