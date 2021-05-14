Millcreek Supervisors approve nearly $200K in Small Business Relief Grants

Millcreek Township Supervisors have announced the approval of nearly $200K in Small Business Relief Grants.

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors approved $192,800 in grants this week to forgive

municipal government loans for small businesses in Millcreek.

In February, the Board of Supervisors established the Millcreek Township Small Business Relief

Loan Program to assist eligible small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The Program offered 0% interest loans. Those loans will now be converted to grants due to funding Millcreek will receive from the Federal American Rescue Plan.

“We finally received Federal Guidance this week on how these American Rescue Plan funds can

be spent, and once we saw that converting our loans to these small businesses to grants was eligible, we jumped at the opportunity to further help our local businesses. Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and they are essential to the quality of life of our community for residents and visitors.” John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors.

The grants will assist nine Millcreek small businesses with $6,000 to $50,000.