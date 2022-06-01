The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors was awarded a $6.6 million paving contract at their regularly scheduled board meeting on May 24th to Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee, PA.

This contract identifies 29 miles of roadway that will be resurfaced this year. Reportedly this is three and a half times what the Township accomplished in an average season in years past.

“We’re pleased with the results of the bidding process and know the residents appreciate the enhanced level of service the Township is providing. The funding for this project comes from the Municipal Liquid Fuels Program, the General Fund Budget, and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Our goal is to always take advantage of every opportunity that we have to improve our neighborhoods,” said Dan Ouellet, Chair of Board of Supervisors.

The 2022 Paving Program can be viewed here.