Millcreek Supervisors delay planned vote on new township zoning ordinance until December 6th

Millcreek Supervisors have delayed a planned vote on a new township zoning ordinance to give tax payers one last chance to make their opinions known.

The township originally planned to vote on the new ordinance in December, but supervisors decided to table that vote after some taxpayers voiced concerns.

So now a special meeting has been scheduled for December 6th at 6 p.m. where residents can make one final pitch to supervisors.

In other news the township also swore in three new police officers which leaves Millcreek one hire shy of a full compliment.

