Millcreek Supervisor’s discuss resolution to reopen the county

Millcreek Supervisor’s discussed a resolution to reopen the county today.

Millcreek Supervisors passed a resolution requesting the immediate reopening of Erie County. The resolution encouraged Governor Tom Wolf to allow Erie County to enter the Green Phase.

Another resolution is extending the Declaration of Disaster Emergency within Millcreek Township until September.

This includes modifying various policies and regulations allowing restaurants to operate with outdoor seating.

Additionally, the municipal building will open up sometime next week, restricting residents to the lobby and chambers.

Millcreek Supervisors say they want businesses to reopen, while also keeping the health and safety of the community the top priority.

