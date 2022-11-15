Millcreek Township Supervisors are discussing upcoming projects for the area and what residents can expect this winter.

Millcreek Township Supervisor James Bock says the township has begun the process of converting all of their plow trucks over from summer to winter to prepare for the anticipated snow.

Bock says supervisors are reminding residents to keep sidewalks free from snow and ice this winter.

The supervisors are also encouraging residents to support small businesses in Millcreek for Small Business Saturday that will take place on Nov. 26.

Supervisor Bock also says an RACP grant for the Gateway Project on West 8th Street has been received for $3 million, that he says will add to the previous $500,000.

“What we’re hoping to do with that money, in part, would be to do underground utility relocation. So all the utilities are above ground right now, you have poles, wires. That is kind of one of the first steps, would be to relocate those utilities underground, which would not only aesthetically improve the area, but also just for vehicular traffic and pedestrians for the sidewalks,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Bock says there is no date slated yet to begin the project, but they will continue to pursue other grants as he says the project is very expensive.