Millcreek supervisors hold meeting to present 2019 financial audit

Millcreek Township supervisors met on the morning of July 14th while getting back to their biweekly Tuesday morning meetings.

Millcreek supervisors were satisfied with the presentation of 2019 financial audit. This was a third party audit that was conducted through an accounting firm out of Pittsburgh.

Supervisors said they’re pleased with the results of the audit and financial position in the township adding that they are fortunate to have a solid tax base in Millcreek responsibility very seriously.

Supervisors added that one recommendation from the third party accounting firm is to be prepared for another shutdown.

“More parameters on the online aspects or if we are going to be working remotely I should say from home in case of another shutdown or something just having more safeguards in place with regards to that,” said James Bock, Millcreek Supervisors.

Bock added that in April and May Millcreek Township employees involved in daily financial operations were able to come in periodically to take care of business.