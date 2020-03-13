Millcreek Supervisors hold public meeting to discuss comprehensive plan

Embracing a new direction for Millcreek Township was on the agenda at a public meeting tonight.

Millcreek’s Board of Supervisors invited the public for input into new zoning plans as part of their Embrace Millcreek comprehensive plan.

For the last few months, the supervisors have been working on creating a plan that spurs development while protecting neighborhoods. As part of the meeting, attendees could get a look at some of the newly proposed zoning maps and put in their own two cents.

“There are a lot of things that are impacted by zoning laws, and we wanted to make sure our citizens got a chance to take part in the process.” said John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Morgan also stressing that tonight’s meeting is just the first step in a process that could take up to a year and a half to complete.