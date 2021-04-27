Millcreek Supervisors vote to add five new officers to police department

Millcreek Supervisors vote to bolster the number of police on township streets.

Millcreek’s police chief requested the hiring of five new officers for the police department and that’s what he’s getting.

The new officers will fill spots left open by retirements.

In early March, the union representing Millcreek Police expressed concern over staffing shortages on the patrol unit.

Tonight’s vote is meant to help ease that problem.

“It helps us in the long run being able to refill the patrols to get some needed things accomplished. It bolsters the patrol unit to obviously answer calls for service,” said Scott Heidt, Millcreek Police Chief.

The new officers are expected to come from the Mercyhurst Municipal Officers Training Academy.