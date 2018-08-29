Millcreek Supervisors vote to embrace Millcreek

Tuesday night's Millcreek Supervisors meeting ends in favor of embracing Millcreek.

Embrace Millcreek is a comprehensive plan designed to bring community members together and continue to make improvements throughout the township. The board of supervisors passing the final resolution and giving this plan the green light to get underway.

Millcreek business owners say this is a step forward in the right direction. Colony Plaza manager Chip Riehl says "both Millcreek and the city are in need of that updating in order to attract the youth to come back, in order to get jobs back in Erie and I think to have a nice place to work and play will help in that regard."

Part of the plans include advancing the area along West 8th St and the area leading into the peninsula.

