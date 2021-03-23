Millcreek Supervisors vote to submit their plan to make the West 8th Street corridor a shopping and tourism corridor

A yes vote could mean millions in state money for a revitalization project in Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Supervisors voted to submit their plan to make the West 8th Street corridor a shopping and tourism corridor.

The submission will go to the state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program, known as RCAP, to help fund the 6.5 million dollar plan.

If approved, the grant would be used to redevelop 8th Street from Peninsula Drive to Pittsburgh Avenue.

“It’s a border between the Bayfront and the Peninsula and we are hoping it will draw attention, but mostly it makes me hopeful for the young people. It creates a cool area to be in,” said Robin Crago, West 8th Street Business Owner.

This grant money will go towards improvements including new sidewalks, decorative lights and relocated powerlines.