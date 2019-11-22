Millcreek teacher announces candidacy for Congress

A Millcreek teacher, cancer survivor and mother of two is taking her life experiences and channeling them towards a seat in Congress. Kristy Gnibus announcing her official campaign for the 16th District.

The 35-year old democrat officially kicking off her campaign. The Erie native running on the values of working hard and putting family first. Gnibus says she’s been thinking about running since the beginning of summer and that this is the time to go for it.

First and foremost, she is a mother to two teenage girls. She is the first of her family to graduate from college, a Millcreek teacher, a cancer survivor, and now she is running for a seat in the 16th Congressional District. The 35-year old political newcomer Kristy Gnibus empowered by her own battle against ovarian cancer.

“That also compelled me to want to fight for other people that have gone through something like me or had to work really hard to become successful and get through something really taught,” Gnibus said.

Gnibus says her life experiences not only help her to connect with the residents in the 16th Congressional District, but understand their issues as well, like health care, equal education and a strong economy.

“I think people want to see somebody that’s gone through the same things they’ve been struggling with as well,” Gnibus said. “You know, when I’m fighting for District 16, I’m fighting for my family. I can walk into a middle class living room and have a heart to heart discussion with the majority of people.”

Many we spoke with, like Linda Moore, were eager to learn more about Gnibus and what she has to bring to the table.

“I’m excited to have somebody new and young, somebody who really understands the people she’s going to represent.”

“Folks are looking for new, authentic voices and I think that when you find them particularly in a young person who has a strong resume, that it’s all the better.” said Jim Wertz, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.