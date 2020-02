A Millcreek teen accused in the shooting of another teen has been released on bail.

Issac Bruno was able to post bond after it was reduced to 10% of $75,000.

Judge David Ridge agreed to the bail modification. Judge Ridge ordered that Bruno must wear an electronic monitor and live at his mother’s house, which is further from the victims residence.

Bruno was living at his grandmother’s at the time of the shooting. He is expected back in court on March 10th.