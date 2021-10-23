Millcreek teen pleads guilty in shooting from 2020

A local teen has pleaded guilty to a shooting that took place in 2020 that left his friend severely injured.

18-year-old Issac Bruno, who was 17 at the time, appeared in front of Erie County Judge John Mead early on October 22nd.

Bruno plead guilty to a first degree felony count of aggravated assault.

The incident happened on January 16th, 2020 when Bruno shot Artem Dzhavakhyan of Fairview, who was 16 at the time, in the stomach as the two were walking to the victim’s home.

Bruno’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 19th. He faces up to 15 years in state prison and remains in the Erie County Prison.

