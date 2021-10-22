Millcreek teen pleads guilty to shooting from January 2020

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Isaac Bruno, 18, pleaded guilty on Friday to a first-degree aggravated assault for shooting his neighbor in the stomach.

Bruno was 17 at the time he was charged with shooting his friend, 16-year-old Artem Dzhavakhyan, in Millcreek on Jan. 26, 2020.

Artem Dzhavakhyan was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital at the time of the shooting. He did survive the incident and testified in court.

Judge John J. Mead will sentence Bruno on Jan. 19, 2022.

