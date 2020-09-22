Millcreek teenager back in the Erie County Prison after violating conditions of his bond

A Millcreek teenager is back in the Erie County Prison after violating the conditions of his bond.

This violation was when the teenager contacted a victim on Snapchat.

We went live from the Court House after watching the hour hearing unfold.

Back in February of this year, Isaac Bruno was told that he must have no contact with his then friend whom he allegedly shot.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old violated that condition and was sent back to prison.

Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman motioned to revoke Bruno’s bond following evidence that he violated a condition of his bond.

Bruno sent a Snapchat to the alleged 16-year-old victim on September 9th.

The text read “Hey man, just wanna express some remorse to you. If you don’t want me to text you I understand and will respect that. I really am sorry for you and your family man.”

This caused Judge David Ridge to reimpose Bruno’s initial bond of $75,000. This coming months after 17-year-old Bruno is accused of shooting his then friend in the 8400 block of West Lake Road in January of this year.

Judge Ridge expressed that he understood the Snapchat itself was not threatening, however the conditions of Bruno’s bail states that he must have no contact with the victim or his immediate family.

Bruno’s lawyer Philip Friedman told the courts that Bruno should not have made contact with the victim.

Friedman went on to explain that Bruno was attempting to apologize for the incident and that Bruno has fallowed the rest of his bond conditions.

This marks the third hearing related to bond conditions for this case. Judge Ridge explained that he did the right thing at the time by allowing Bruno out of 10% on $75,000 bond.

Friedman said that Bruno did not realize he couldn’t send the message. Ridge responded stating that he did not find this statement credible.

Bruno’s lawyer also motioned to delay Bruno’s return to the prison citing COVID-19 concerns.

Ridge denied the motion saying that the prison will isolate Bruno for 14 days in prison.