Millcreek teenager sentenced to State Prison in connection to 2020 shooting

A teenager who pleaded guilty in the shooting of his friend finds out how long he’ll be behind bars.

19-year old Isaac Bruno has been sentenced to 6 to 15 years in State Prison. Bruno pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the 2020 shooting of then-16-year old Artem Dzhavakhyan.

The shooting happened as the two were walking to the victim’s house on West Lake Road.

The sentence was recommended as part of a plea deal.