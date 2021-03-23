Millcreek to pursue $6.5M state grant to redevelop 8th Street corridor

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors have announced they will submit a $6.5M grant to the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) at their regular meeting Tuesday.

The grant will be used to redevelop 8th Street from Peninsula Drive to Pittsburgh Avenue, by relocating powerlines, installing sidewalks, street trees, decorative light poles, and other amenities to create a “main street” aesthetic in the Presque Isle Gateway District.

“8th Street is our small business hub in Millcreek anchored by the Colony Plaza and West Erie Plaza, and it warrants having a high quality public space for our residents and visitors to enjoy. This project will tie the corridor together and link it to both Peninsula Drive and the City of Erie’s own 8th Street improvement project,” said John Morgan, Chair, Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors. “Businesses and property owners along 8th Street have advocated for this project for many years, and Millcreek residents responded by making it one of two priority streetscape projects from the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan.”

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Township also received a $2.5M State Grant in 2019 for the Peninsula Drive Gateway Project to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and access to Presque Isle. Construction on that project is anticipated to begin this fall.