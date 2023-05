Another project is expected to begin in Millcreek Township soon.

On Tuesday at the Millcreek Supervisors meeting, the 2023 paving program was passed unanimously. Paving for about 20.87 miles of road is expected to start in late June.

Millcreek is pairing with Lindy Paving for this project, which is just over $5 million. Signs will be posted to indicate road work being done once paving begins.

You can learn more about the 2023 paving program online here.