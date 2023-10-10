Just over a year after a Millcreek Animal Control officer killed a stray cat known as Berkeley, supervisors added measures to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

At Tuesday’s township supervisors meeting, they created another position in the department called an animal resource officer.

Supervisor Kim Clear said animal control will now report to code enforcement, adding more checks to those in positions of power.

“We do have stray animals out there and we need humane treatment of those animals. As we saw last year with our case with Berkeley, it brought to light a lot of things that we didn’t have in place. Now, we have a standard operating procedure that will be followed,” said Clear.

Clear said interested applicants can find the job description and application on the township’s website.