(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Before you set off those Fourth of July fireworks this weekend, Millcreek Township has updated its ordinances you must check before you light up.

Millcreek Township Ordinance 2023-5 outlines the use of consumer fireworks, conditional use and any time limitations.

“Several Millcreek Township residents phone in concerns to the Police Department regarding fireworks on and around the summer holidays. We want the public to know of the recent changes to the law,” said Millcreek Police Chief Mook.

Below are the changes made to the ordinance:

Use of Consumer Fireworks

A person who is at least 18 years of age may purchase, possess and use consumer fireworks. A person or entity using Consumer Fireworks pursuant to this Article shall also comply with all applicable federal and state laws.

A person may not intentionally use consumer fireworks:

On private property or on public property, including, but not limited to, streets, parking lots, sidewalks and parks, without the express permission of the owner or entity that controls the property.

Within, directed at, or directed from a vehicle or building.

Directed at another person.

While the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.

Conditional Use of Consumer Fireworks

No person may use consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an animal housing facility or a fenced area designed to confine livestock owned or managed by another person.

If a person uses consumer fireworks at a distance of 150 to 300 feet from an animal housing facility or fenced area designed to confine livestock owned or managed by another person, the user of consumer fireworks shall notify in writing the owner or manager of the livestock at least 72 hours in advance of the use that consumer fireworks will be used in the area.

Time Limitations

Consumer fireworks may not be used between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m., except:

On July 2, 3 and 4 and December 31, when consumer fireworks may be used until 1 a.m. the following day; When July 4 falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, consumer fireworks may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday; Memorial Day, including the immediately preceding Saturday and Sunday; and Labor Day, including the immediately preceding Saturday and Sunday.

